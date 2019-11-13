Hyundai will use next week's Los Angeles Auto Show to unveil an SUV concept previewing the design of its next-generation Tucson.

Prototypes for the redesigned compact crossover SUV spotted over the past year sport a very handsome design, and the new concept looks to confirm this. The design has been crafted using principles from Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design language introduced with last year's Le Fil Rouge Concept.

Teaser for plug-in hybrid Hyundai SUV concept debuting at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

The SUV concept is also a plug-in hybrid which hints at a new electrified option being offered on the redesigned Tucson. The current Tucson offers a pair of naturally aspirated inline-4s.

An interesting element of the concept are the active shutters in the grille. These shutters remain closed when the vehicle is parked to enhance the style, but they can be individually controlled when the vehicle is on the move to optimize aerodynamics and as a result fuel efficiency. A similar technology features on Aston Martin's DBS GT Zagato and, judging by the prototypes, it looks like we may see a version of the technology on the redesigned Tucson.

2021 Hyundai Tucson spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Currently, we expect the redesigned Tucson to reach dealers in the second half of 2020 as a 2021 model.

The L.A. Auto show gets underway November 18 so we'll have more details soon. To follow our complete coverage on the show, head to our dedicated hub.