Volkswagen's ID sub-brand for electric cars has spawned its first production model in the form of the ID 3 hatchback, but there are still more concepts on the way.

The latest will be unveiled on November 19, with the reveal coinciding with the start of an exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum highlighting the design and construction of the vehicles of tomorrow.

The exhibition, titled “Building an Electric Future,” opens to the public on Nov. 20 and will immerse visitors in the ins and outs of VW's MEB modular EV platform.

VW MEB platform

“It shows varying perspectives from the point of view of the designer, the manufacturer, and the consumer,” said Klaus Bischoff, head of design at VW. “There’s no better opportunity to start this amazing exhibit than with the world premiere of our newest member of the ID family.”

Bischoff didn't say what form the new concept will take but there are rumors it will be an evolution of the ID Vizzion concept unveiled at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. The large electric sedan is thought to be a preview of VW's spiritual successor to the Phaeton, due around 2022.

The first ID model due in the United States will be the ID 4 small SUV. It will go on sale next year. Also in the pipeline is a spiritual successor to the Microbus and a large SUV.