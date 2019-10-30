New Zealand's Rodin has unveiled an open-wheel track car called the FZED. It weighs just 1,342 pounds but packs 675 horsepower, ensuring it delivers an experience close to that of a Formula One racer.

A test mule for a redesigned Nissan Z sports car, the Z35, has been spotted. Judging by our spy shots of the tester, Nissan is crafting a smaller, more nimble successor to the 370Z.

After failing to make a deal with Renault, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has confirmed that it is now in merger talks with rival French automaker PSA Group. PSA controls the Citroen, DS, Opel/Vauxhall and Peugeot brands, the latter of which is already confirmed to be returning to the United States.

Live out your Formula One dreams in the Rodin FZED

2022 Nissan Z sports car test mule spy shots

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirms merger talks with Peugeot owner PSA

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan earns Top Safety Pick+

Brabham BT62 gets stripped-out Competition specification

Supplier makes an Ariel Nomad off-roader fully electric

Mopar demonstrates off-the-grid living with the Ram 1500 Rebel OTG concept

Toyota recalling more than 928,000 cars in final phase of massive Takata airbag fix

Bloodhound land speed record car hits 334 mph in early shakedown tests

London gets its first official electric black cab in 120 years