Aston Martin has teamed up with Brough Superior to launch a motorcycle.

The limited edition, to be unveiled on November 5 at a motorcycle show in Milan, will be the first Aston Martin on two wheels, and if successful it might not be the last.

Brough Superior is a historic British brand established by George Brough in 1919 and lasting until 1940 in its original form. It was revived in 2008 by Mark Upham and Thierry Henriette, who is the lead designer.

The original Brough Superiors were described by reviewers as the Rolls-Royces of motorcycles. Just over 3,000 were built, with a handful owned by T. E. Lawrence, best known as Lawrence of Arabia. He actually died after suffering a crash on one of the motorcycles. That was back in 1935.

The modern Brough Superiors feature a retro look but also benefit from all the latest tech including titanium frames and powerful 1.0-liter V-twin engines with four valves per cylinder.

You might be wondering how a project like this came about. It turns out that Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman is a motorcycle enthusiast and close friend of Henriette.

Full details will be revealed following the unveiling of the motorcycle at the EICMA show in Milan. Stay tuned.