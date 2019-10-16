Lexus could be readying a new powertrain for its LX SUV if a new trademark filing is any indication.

First discovered by Autoguide, Toyota on October 10 filed to protect the LX 600 name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Such a name hints at a new model to either join or replace the existing LX 570 at Lexus.

While the move doesn’t necessarily guarantee Lexus will launch an LX 600, as automakers often trademark names simply to protect them, the discovery happens to coincide with a report that Toyota is planning to drop the 5.7-liter V-8 in the Land Cruiser when the SUV is redesigned.

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser

The current Land Cruiser and Lexus LX are twins under the skin, and the same will likely be true for the next generation.

The redesigned Land Cruiser, known to fans as the 300 series, is reportedly due in late 2021 and with the choice of turbocharged V-6 or V-6-based hybrid powertrains. Perhaps the turbocharged V-6 is what will power a future LX 600, as Lexus already offers a turbocharged V-6 in its LS 500 sedan. The lack of an “h” in the trademarked name suggests that a hybrid won't be featured in the LX 600, going by Lexus' usual naming practice.

The current LX is the third generation of the nameplate and was introduced for the 2008 model year. A minor facelift was implemented for 2013 and then a second, much more substantial update was introduced for 2016. Since then there has been little in the way of changes for the full-size luxury SUV.