Pininfarina will start deliveries of its Battista in late 2020, but the 1,877-horsepower hypercar is only the first of several EVs the illustrious Italian brand has planned.

Next in line will be an SUV, a preview of which will come in 2020 in the form of a concept, and there are at least three more models on the drawing board, investment for which has been secured, Auto Express reported on Friday.

Michael Perschke

When Pininfarina launched its auto manufacturing division a year ago and announced plans for the Battista, the division's head, Michael Perschke, said the goal eventually was to target brands like Bentley and Rolls-Royce in the ultra-luxury segment with a range models.

He said at the time that a sedan and SUV were likely to follow the hypercar. That leaves us with two unknowns. Given Pininfarina's history, we wouldn't be surprised if a coupe and convertible were also part of the plan.

Pininfarina EV platform

The platform underpinning some, if not all, of the models is being developed in partnership with German engineering firms Bosch and Benteler. The platform will be unique to Pininfarina, but the company has said it is open to lending it to other firms. The Battista will use a version of the platform Rimac developed for its C_Two hypercar.

Pininfarina will also need to establish a production site for its future models. While the low-volume Battista can be built at Pininfarina's design studio in Cambiano, Italy, Pininfarina is still deciding on where to build its future models, with a site in Italy naturally at the top of the list though not definite.