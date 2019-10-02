BMW's redesigned X5 M and X6 M are finally here, and they're packing up to 617 horsepower. That seems like a crazy number for the SUV segment, but remember we're living in a world of 670-hp Cayennes and 707-hp Grand Cherokees.

Bentley first showed us its Bentayga Hybrid in early 2018, but the vehicle is only now making its market debut. It's the most affordable option in the Bentayga lineup, with the starting price set at $160,000.

Audi's RS 4 Avant has been updated. The longroof muscles in with a refreshed look but no extra power under the hood. Oh, and it also won't be joining its RS 6 Avant big brother in the United States, at least in this generation.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

