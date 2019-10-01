Today performance shoppers, and apparently the M Division, now bless crossovers, which has now brought us the third-generation 2020 BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M. Move over Porsche Cayenne, here are the new go-fast SUVs from Germany—by way of America.

On Tuesday, the German automaker unveiled the 2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M with 600 or 617 horsepower, price tags that start from $106,095, and all the flares, leather, and technology far removed from the 1980s. The 2020 X5 M and X6 M are here to deliver what is expected of today's M vehicles.

2020 BMW X6 M Competition

The heart of any M vehicle lives under the hood, and the X5 M and X6 M come packing. A twin-turbo S63 V-8 rated at 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque sets a baseline while Competition models up power output to 617 hp. An 8-speed automatic works with an M-specific all-wheel-drive system to put power to the ground just as it does in the M5 sedan, while an electronic active rear differential helps distribute the power side to side.

That 8-speed automatic transmission is connected to the navigation system and can use the data from it and the adaptive cruise control radar sensor to shift gears for upcoming turns. Like the M5's all-wheel-drive system, the X5 M and X6 M send power to the rear wheels until extra traction is needed, then a multi-plate clutch engages to send power to the front axle. BMW spokesman Oleg Santanovsky confirmed to Motor Authority the X5 M and X6 M's all-wheel-drive system does not have a rear-wheel-drive only mode like the M5. Sorry, America.

2020 BMW X6 M Competition

With the right launch BMW said these crossover SUVs, which weigh nearly 5,500 pounds, can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds (shave 0.1 second off for the Competition models) on the way to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. An optional M Driver's Package will lift the limited top speed to 177 mph for bragging rights, and pay for a visit to one of BMW's performance driving schools.

The front suspension is a double-wishbone setup while the rear is a five-link design. Adaptive shocks and active roll bars help keep things steady and upright. To help keep the structure stiff, the M division installed bracing that connects the front bulkhead with the strut towers. Bonus: The bracing is quite beautiful.

An electronic brake system controls drilled and vented 15.55-inch rotors up front grabbed by six-piston fixed calipers while 14.96-inch rotors in the rear are grabbed by single-piston floating calipers.

As with most modern BMWs there are multiple drive modes including Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, and on Competition models, Track.

2020 BMW X5 M Competition 2020 BMW X5 M Competition 2020 BMW X6 M Competition 2020 BMW X6 M Competition

It won't be hard to spot the 2020 X5 M and X6 M on the road. Compared to the non-M models these two crossovers look downright angry. Everything is flared with massive front intakes to feed cool air to the intercooler, flared wheel arches lead back to rear diffuser with quad exhaust tips to give those behind some indication of what's under the hood. The X5 M models complete the look with a rear roof spoiler while X6 Ms add a lower tailgate spoiler for good measure.

Front and center, M-specific kidney grilles with black double-bars set the X5 M and X6 M apart. Competition models are set apart from lesser models by black kidney grille surrounds, mirror caps, badging, rear diffuser trim, and exhaust pipes.

The wheel wells are filled with 21-inch double-spoke wheels with a staggered setup placing 295/35 tires up front and 315/35s in the rear. Optional on base models and standard on the Competition models is a 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheel package wrapped in 295/35s and 315/30s. BMW didn't say whether the performance tires were all-seasons or summer rubber, but noted they are not run-flats (Eds note: Thank heavens).

2020 BMW X6 M Competition 2020 BMW X6 M Competition 2020 BMW X6 M Competition 2020 BMW X5 M Competition

Inside, the X5 M and X6 M get splashes of red with the M control buttons on the steering wheel, gearshift lever, and start button. As with other M models there's the M tri-color stitching on the thick, leather-wrapped steering wheel and on the seat belts. Thickly padded leather-covered M-specific front seats feature a lighted M logo while the rear seats can be folded 40/20/40 to increase cargo room from 33.9 to 72.3 cubic feet in the X5 M and 27.4 to 59.6 cubic feet in the X6 M.

All X5 M and X6 M interiors feature a Merino leather wrapped interior while a full Merino leather interior is available and standard on the Competition models. Carbon fiber trim is abundant and standard regardless of model.

2020 BMW X6 M Competition

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard and pairs with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with BMW's latest iDrive infotainment controller. Apple CarPlay compatibility comes standard, but BMW charges an $80 yearly subscription fee to use it after the first year. A standard head-up display allows drivers to see vital driving information while on the street or track.

The X5 M and X6 M are fast and powerful, but safety is key both on the track and street. Active safety tech including blind-spot monitors, lane departure warning, rear collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. Available as a package is adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and an advanced driver-assistance feature that can pilot the car at speeds slower than 40 mph with minimal driver attention.

The 2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M will launch in the spring 2020.