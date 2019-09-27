Dodge's updates for the Charger for 2019 were relatively light, especially when you consider that the car's Challenger stablemate received the 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye option for the same year. This isn't the case for the 2020 Charger which rolls into dealers early next year with a new wide-body option.

The wide-body option, known as the Charger Widebody, is limited to three grades, though one of these is a special edition with limited production. The grades are the Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat, and Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition.

2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody

The Scat Pack offers the most bang for the buck. It's priced from $‭47,490‬ and comes with a 6.4-liter V-8 good for 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. That's quite the deal when you consider the car will hit 60 mph in only 4.3 seconds and run the quarter mile in only 12.4 seconds.

Opt for the SRT Hellcat and you'll need to front up ‭$71,140. Of course, you'll be getting one of the fastest sedans in production thanks to the 707 hp and 650 lb-ft worth of grunt the car's 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 brings. Owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.6 seconds, a quarter mile time of 10.96 seconds and a top speed of 196 mph. For 2020, the SRT Hellcat is offered exclusively with the wide-body option.

2020 Dodge Charger

Buyers with extra deep pockets should consider the Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition priced from ‭$75,635‬. It's based on the SRT Hellcat but sees output rise slightly to 717 hp. Just 501 examples will be built, the number matching the run of 1969 Charger Daytonas built by Dodge for homologation purposes.

Common to all the Charger Widebody models, the pumped fenders add 3.5 inches to the width over the standard car, allowing for massive 20x11-inch wheels with 305/35-size Pirelli tires to be fitted. The extra rubber significantly ups grip, with Dodge claiming the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody runs 2.1 seconds faster than the vehicle it replaces on a 2.1-mile road course.

2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody

The 2020 model year also sees the Charger's color palette expanded with three new options, bringing the total to 12. The new colors, all of which have late availability, are Frostbite, Hellraisin and Sinamon Stick.

Below is the full pricing for the 2020 Dodge Charger range:

2020 Dodge Charger SXT RWD - $‭31,390‬

2020 Dodge Charger GT RWD - $‭33,390‬

2020 Dodge Charger SXT AWD - $‭35,090‬

2020 Dodge Charger R/T - $‭37,890‬

2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack - $‭41,490‬

2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody - $‭47,490‬

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody - ‭$71,140

2020 Dodge Charger Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition - ‭$75,635‬

All prices include a $1,495 destination charge.