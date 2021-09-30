Genesis will soon launch its first electric vehicle, a compact crossover related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 and going by the name GV60. We've just learned that the GV60 will be unique among the trio thanks to power boost and drift buttons.

Aston Martin is working on several new DBX variants and the latest to be spotted could be the most powerful. Thought to be called the DBX S, the new variant will target the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Lamborghini Urus with V-8 power and sport-tuned suspension.

Chinese property developer Evergrande has unveiled nine EVs but the company's cash woes put into doubt production of any of them actually starting. Should Evergrande manage to turn things around, the first of these EVs will arrive in 2022 under the new Hengchi brand.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Genesis GV60 displays impressive technology, luxury, and even boost and drift driving modes

2024 Aston Martin DBX S spy shots and video: Performance range-topper spied

Evergrande committed to Hengchi car brand despite financial woes

What's New for 2022: Infiniti

Apple iPhone designer to work with Ferrari

Researchers propose fire-preventing "anti-short layer" for EV batteries

GM Ultifi software platform to make it easier for vehicle updates, upgrades

Review update: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder shifts gears again, and tows with ease

Qatar to host annual F1 race starting in 2021

Where should future EV fast-chargers be? Mapping tool digs deep in data for answers