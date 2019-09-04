It's Taycanapalooza here today. Porsche's first electric car, the 2020 Taycan, has up to 750 horsepower, an 800-volt electrical system, and a starting price of $152,250 for the Turbo model. Lower-end models will follow.

We breakdown the Porsche Taycan Turbo vs. the Turbo S. The more-powerful Turbo S trades power for range. It can hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. U.S. range specs haven't been shared yet, but it may go 237 miles versus 241 for the Turbo.

We got a ride in the Taycan Turbo S and found that launches with its 774 pound-feet of torque are breathtaking.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Porsche Taycan preview: Electric car launches a gas-free future

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo vs. Turbo S: Electric-car battery tech, specs, and pricing

2020 Porsche Taycan first ride: High-voltage power line

Meet the guy keeping Tesla Roadsters on the road

Bosch is working on 3D digital gauge clusters

Paris is testing "noise radar" to automatically ticket loud cars

2020 BMW M4 Edition ///M Heritage adds cool paint, top performance features to hi-po coupe

Updated 2020 Lexus RX and RX-L crossovers add Android Auto, costs $45,175 to start

2020 Porsche Taycan electric car: Seven things we didn't expect

Electric car sales boom in California, as plug-in hybrids and small cars sputter