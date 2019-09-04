Bosch is developing 3D displays for automotive instrument clusters and expanding the versatility and effectiveness of many electronic functions, from driver information alerts to navigation and even parking.

This technology adds depth to the instrument cluster, which allows for neat tricks like alerts that actually "pop up," appearing nearer to the driver than other information on the display.

“The display’s depth of field means drivers can grasp important visual information faster, whether from an assistance system or a traffic-jam alert,” Steffen Berns, president of Bosch Car Multimedia, said in the company's announcement this month.

High-priority messages or warning indicators can be displayed more prominently without obscuring or overwriting other items on the display.

“Alerts that seem to jump out of the display are much more obvious and urgent,” Berns said.

The benefits don't end there. The ability to render depth in the display can be harnessed to add perspective to 3D navigation maps, which drivers can use to better visualize their location when surrounded by buildings or other tall barriers. A 3D display can also more effectively render visual information from an external camera, allowing drivers to better navigate tight parking situations, for example.

The 3D display is passive, meaning it doesn't require glasses or eye tracking to function. Bosch built the 3D display on its existing cockpit system, such as the one available in the current-generation Audi TT. Bosch touts the system's flexible customization capabilities and that it is powered by a single cabin control computer, rather than relying on multiple systems communicating with each other.