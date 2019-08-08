The 2020 Acura NSX will offer two new paint options matching colors used on the first-generation NSX. Sadly, there's still no word on a more hardcore variant.

Get ready for some updates for BMW's M5 super sedan. A prototype has been spotted and reveals that a new front fascia and grille are pegged for the car.

Hennessey plans a second dyno and a dedicated area for production of the 1,600-horsepower Venom F5 hypercar. They will be housed within an expansion of the Hennessey plant, which is currently being built.

