Lamborghini is studying a plan to enter the new Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship, which if given the go ahead would see the automaker develop a hybrid hypercar for the road to serve as the basis for a race car. It would also see Lamborghini racing for outright victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed the plan to Autocar in an interview published Thursday. Domenicali, a former team principal of the Ferrari Formula One team, also said there isn't a budget for a standalone project but that the Aventador-based SC18 track car unveiled last year shows that Lamborghini has a “base for what could be an interesting approach.”

The Hypercar class starts in the 2020/2021 season of the WEC, replacing the current LMP1 class as the sport's premier category. Aimed at manufacturers, it requires a hybrid road car with a shared design and powertrain to the race car to be sold to the public. At least 20 road cars need to be built over a two-year period.

Aston Martin, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus and Toyota have already confirmed entries, while Koenigsegg has expressed interest in the new competition.

Interestingly, Lamborghini is known to be working on a hybrid hypercar that's rumored to debut next month at the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show. Code-named the LB48H, the car is likely to be based on the Aventador and powered by a V-12 at the rear axle and an electric motor at the front, which together could deliver 838 horsepower.