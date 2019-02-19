Lamborghini is planning a hybrid hypercar, and it could debut this September at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

It's the same model we reported on in December, and it wears the codename LB48H. Australian website Motoring reported Monday that Lamborghini’s Chief Commercial Officer, Federico Foschini, said the hypercar will debut in Frankfurt this year but the brand isn't ready to officially disclose it or the car's name. He added the LB48H is "a huge product for Lamborghini."

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept

Indeed, the LB48H will preview the Lamborghini Aventador successor's hybrid powertrain, which will marry an electric motor to the V-12 engine. According to the website's report, the LB48H use the electric motor to power the front wheels, while the staple 6.5-liter V-12 engine will powers the rears. Details on the battery pack were not provided. In December, we reported that the car may be able to glow in the dark and pack as much as 838 horsepower with the hybrid powertrain. Forty-nine hp will supposedly come from the electric motor, while the V-12 will make 789 hp in the hybrid. Instead of heavy battery packs, the hypercar could feature supercapacitors.

The hypercar should also take more than a few design traits from the Terzo Milenio concept Lamborghini showed in 2017. The concept was a full electric hypercar that previewed the brand's future, but we're still likely years away from a battery-electric supercar from Lamborghini. Foschini acknowledged the brand must begin to take electrification steps today, however, as countries move to impose stricter emissions regulations.

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept

The limited-run hybrid hypercar is reportedly sold out as of last July. The Italian firm will build only 63 cars in a reference to Lamborghini's founding year, 1963. Those who can't swallow the idea of a hybridized raging bull? Tough luck. The firm previously said the Aventador SVJ will be the final new Lamborghini without hybrid power in some form.