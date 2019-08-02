In 2018, Netflix made it clear it was ready to launch a slew of automotive-focused television shows. The latest piece of that strategy is nearly here.

This is "Hyperdrive," which can be best described as the offspring of "American Ninja Warrior" and "The Fast and the Furious." Drivers from around the world descend on an industrial complex to tackle man-made race courses full of insane obstacles that require wild maneuvers and crazy stunts. From the trailer, it appears the show will feature some pretty interesting cars as well. We spy a Datsun 240Z, a Ford Mustang, a Lamborghini Huracán, a Mercedes-AMG GT, and more.

The show also appears to have a human element as well. Some scenes show a personal look at the drivers' lives as they look to chase a dream in the "Hyperdrive" competition.

This is the third automotive show from Netflix after "Car Masters: Rust to Riches," which was the streaming service's take on The History Channel's "Counting Cars." The company also debuted "Fastest Car" last year. It's a show that pits exotic car owners against garage-built machines to see if sleeper-style builds can walk away victorious. Somewhat related, Netflix will also launch an animated series loosely based on the films that take place within the "Fast and Furious" universe.

However, Netflix is going to have some competition for "Hyperdrive." Earlier this year, a new streaming service called Quibi announced a title show called "Elba vs. Block." The series will pit actor Idris Elba against star driver Ken Block in a series of wild car stunts and obstacle courses. The premise sounds familiar to what we see here, except with more celebrities and fewer home-grown racers.

Netflix subscribers will be able to watch "Hyperdrive" starting Aug. 21.