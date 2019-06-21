Charge Cars revealed its battery-electric 1967 Ford Mustang last year, and now the British start-up is prepared to show it off to the car-loving public.

We won't see it tackle the famed Goodwood hill climb, but Charge Cars said it will be on display at the Supercar Paddock at the Goodwood Festival of Speed to mark this year's global launch.

Unlike some companies or individuals that simply swap the powertrain and call it a day, Charge Cars has put the effort into creating a remarkable electric ponty car. The company starts with a licensed Ford Mustang body shell, swaps in an adaptable all-wheel-drive system (it can send power solely to the rear wheels), and even fits a totally new interior. A massive touchscreen display sits prominently in the middle of the dashboard, and plenty of other modern gadgets, touchscreens, and luxurious materials abound.

Charge Cars 1967 electric Ford Mustang

The exterior, meanwhile, sports 10-inch-wide wheels, LED headlights, new taillights, and a revised grille. It still looks the 1967 Ford Mustang part, but this is a retro-mod in all ways, shapes, and forms.

The powertrain comes from a company called Arrival. The combination of electric motors and the battery pack makes 402 horsepower and a whopping 885 pound-feet of torque, and Charge Cars said it will go 200 miles on a single charge. That's assuming the driver isn't stomping the accelerator pedal to take advantage of the ludicrous amount of torque. The company said it estimates the electric Mustang will do 0-60 mph in less than 4.0 seconds.

Charge Cars plans to build 499 electric Mustang models to the tune of $380,000 each at current exchange rates. Those who want to kick the tires on one will see it at the Goodwood Festival of Speed July 4-7.