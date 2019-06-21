We drove the 2020 Ford Explorer ST; we found out if the latest X3 M and X4 M are worthy of their badges; Ford announced how much power the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 makes. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Does the 2020 Ford Explorer ST earn its performance badge? We sampled the sporty SUV in Washington state and found that it does.

We also received time behind the wheel of the 2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M. The M division has put out wonderful sports cars for decades, and now we learned the same magic applies to its compact SUVs.

Ford finally spilled the beans on the power figures for its top-end Mustang this week. The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 makes 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque. Color us excited to drive it.

Come 2023, every Bentley will offer a hybrid version. The British luxury brand added its first electric car will arrive in 2025, but this year we'll get a sneak peak of the future during Bentley's centennial celebrations.

The Aston Martin AM-RB 003 has an official name. The company said this week the upcoming supercar will be called the Valhalla, which sticks with the familiar "V" names for the brand's super sports cars.