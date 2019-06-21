Aston Martin's Valhalla, previously known as the AM-RB 003, will star alongside a classic DB5 and V8 Vantage in “Bond 25” due next spring. The 1,000-horsepower hypercar was recently previewed as a concept and due for delivery in 2021.

A Ferrari Formula One car Niki Lauda drove and helped develop is headed to auction. The car is the 312T that Lauda drove in the 1975 F1 season.

Cadillac is in the process of introducing a new or refreshed model roughly every six months through the end of 2021, and one of these will be an updated XT5. Photos of the updated crossover have now surfaced ahead of a market launch later in the year.

