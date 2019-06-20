For its last year in production, the 2020 Cadillac CT6 sedan has a costlier, but slimmed-down lineup. There's also just two powertrains on offer, though thankfully one of them is the new Blackwing V-8.

Pininfarina's Battista is priced at 2 million euros ($2.26 million) and limited to 150 units. The Italian firm will use this week's 2019 Turin Outdoor Auto Show to unveil an updated version of the design sporting a new face.

A collection of supercars including a LaFerrari and One:1 is headed for auction without reserve. The cars previously belonged to Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who was found guilty of embezzlement in 2017.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Cadillac CT6 to cost more for its final year

Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar sports new face following aerodynamic tests

LaFerrari, One:1 among supercars of Equatorial Guinea leader's son to be sold without reserve

36,750 people died on US roads in 2018, a slight decline

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 spy shots and video

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid first drive review: Muscle over mpg

Renault Nissan Alliance taps Waymo for self-driving car service

2019 Mazda 6 crash tested, earns Top Safety Pick award

Aston Martin Valkyrie locked in for Nürburgring record attempt

The godfather of EVs in China has turned his attention to hydrogen cars