Italian design house Pininfarina has launched a new car company under its own brand, one focused on high-performance, ultra-luxurious electric mobility.

The first model is an electric rival to the Bugatti Chiron. It's called the Battista, and a concept version (shown below) was shown in March at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

Extensive aerodynamic testing in subsequent months has resulted in a revised design, with a prototype sporting the new look presented for the first time on Thursday ahead of a public debut on June 23 at the 2019 Turin Outdoor Auto Show.

Pininfarina Battista

The new look is characterized by the revised face, which drops the dual fins mounted on the hood of the concept in favor of a single, wide piece. The concept's intake spanning the nose of the car and the ducts flanking the headlights have also been removed, resulting in a cleaner, more elegant design.

“Since its debut at this year’s Geneva auto show, the Battista has stunned audiences all around the world with its beauty and purity of design,” the car's designer, Luca Borgogno, said. “I am pleased to be presenting it with these latest masterstrokes that make the form of the car even more beautiful and elegant, and true to Pininfarina’s design principles.”

Pininfarina said there's more simulation and wind-tunnel tests to be done, so the design could be tweaked further. On-road testing is also due to start soon. The company said the first prototypes will hit the road this summer. Leading the on-road testing will be former Formula One driver Nick Heidfeld.

Pininfarina Battista

The Battista features a 4-motor powertrain sourced from Rimac and generating 1,877 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque. Performance estimates include 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 2.0 seconds, 186 mph in less than 12 seconds, and a top speed of 217 mph. Pininfarina also estimates that the car's monster 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack will deliver 280 miles of range, though only for those who stick to the speed limit.

Just 150 examples will be built, with 50 of those earmarked for North America. The price tag is set at 2 million euros ($2.26 million) and deliveries are due to commence in 2020.

Pininfarina's new car company is headed by former Audi executive Michael Perschke, with former Bugatti executive Marcus Korbach in charge of sales and former Ferrari and Maserati engineer Paolo Dellacha responsible for the engineering. Beyond the Battista, Pininfarina will launch electric sedans and SUVs. Perschke has previously revealed that Pininfarina's first SUV will start from roughly $185,000, making it a potential rival for the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus.