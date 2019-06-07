Mercedes-AMG's new 45 series will pack the most powerful 4-cylinder engine ever fitted to a production car. The engine delivers 382 horsepower in standard guise and 416 hp in spicier S guise.

James Bond looks set to drive an original Aston Martin V8 Vantage in the latest instalment of the spy franchise. Incidentally, the car will wear the same license plate as the V8 Vantage that Bond drove in 1987's “The Living Daylights.”

You can go back over 50 years of Gordon Murray design in a free online virtual tour. This is the life's work of a man who has designed multiple Formula One-winning race cars, the iconic McLaren F1 supercar, and an urban runabout spanning less than eight feet in length and weighing less than 1,300 pounds.

Hertz tests car subscription program from $999 monthly

BMW's new Mexican plant starts building 3-Series sedans

Hydrogen supply pinch affects San Francisco fuel cell drivers

Karma snags former Rolls-Royce designer Andreas Thurner

German firm tests external airbag for side-impact crashes

2019 Bentley Continental GT aims for Pikes Peak production car record

Automakers lay out mpg concerns for Trump: Talk to California, please