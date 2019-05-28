A prototype for a redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLA has been spotted for the first time. The new car keeps the hatch-like design of the current model but looks to ride higher.

Ferrari has a new supercar with 986 horsepower, or 36 more than the LaFerrari. It's set to debut tomorrow but part of the design has been revealed in a teaser photo.

Acura looks set to introduce a faster, more powerful version of its NSX later this year. The car will reportedly offer 650 hp and feature a more aggressive aerodynamic package inspired by the design of NSX race cars.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

