We got behind the wheel of the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe; the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was revealed with expanded V-8 engine availability; the world lost Formula One legend Niki Lauda. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Porsche is jumping into the crossover coupe craze with the 2020 Cayenne Coupe. We landed in Austria to see if Porsche's late arrival to the game makes for a compelling package.

Chevy is bringing more V-8 power to more people. The brand announced the 2020 Silverado 1500 will offer the 6.2-liter V-8 in more trims, including the more-affordable Custom Trail Boss.

Niki Lauda, three-time F1 world champion, passed away at the age of 70 on Tuesday. The Austrian driver was involved in a fiery crash in 1976. Despite his burns and injuries, he missed only two races that championship season.

We spied the 2020 BMW M8 convertible testing. Look for the M8 soft-top to mirror the M8 coupe's performance credentials, and offer an alternative to other high-powered grand touring drop-tops like the Bentley Continental GT.

Finally, the trailer for the movie "The Art of Racing in the Rain" was released, and it looks like we are in for one touching story involving cars, racing, and life. The new film, which is based on the 2008 novel of the same name, follows the journey of an aspiring race car driver and his dog.