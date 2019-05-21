Motorsport fans and gearheads should bring the tissues to the theater on Aug. 9 as "The Art of Racing in the Rain" debuts across the U.S.

The film, based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Garth Stein, follows the story of Denny Swift, a race car driver, as told through the eyes and mind of Enzo, Swift's dog. Enzo believes in the Mongolian legend of reincarnation, and throughout the plot, prepares for his next life as a human. Thus, Enzo is a humble pup who works to help Swift through life's challenges on and off the racetrack. We promise it's not as cheesy as our brief synopsis makes it sound. The novel was also a New York Times best-seller for 156 weeks.

Milo Ventimiglia, perhaps best known for his roles in the television series "Heroes" and "This Is Us," will play Swift, while Amanda Seyfried will portray Swift's love interest. As for Enzo the dog, Kevin Costner will lend his voice to tell the story.

While the film isn't dedicated to racing, it should provide a wonderful backstory for enthusiasts as we watch Enzo's storytelling unfold. Some of the cars look wonderful, too, including a few vintage Porsches, Ferraris, a BMW race car, and more.

Perhaps if "The Art of Racing in the Rain" is a little too sappy for some, "Ford vs Ferrari" will prove more action-packed. Disney is responsible for both films with "Ford vs Ferrari" set for a November release. In the meantime, have a look at the heartwarming trailer for the latest film above. And have a tissue at had.