The historic Ford versus Ferrari rivalry is set to come to a theater near you later this year. Disney announced Tuesday that "Ford v. Ferrari" will release in theaters across the United States this November.

The film, which has been in progress since the beginning of this decade, will focus on the famed Ford and Ferrari motorsports battle at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. It was at this famous endurance race where Ford famously shocked the world with a 1-2-3 finish for the GT40, beating Ferrari at its own game.

James Mangold is the director, while the screenplay is the work of Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. The screenplay writer is best known for his work with "Edge of Tomorrow," "Black Mass," and "Spectre." Mangold has been at the helm of many films, notable among them are "Logan," "Walk the Line," and "Cop Land."

1966 Ford GT40 P1046 at Le Mans, re-creation of 1-2-3 finish, June 2016

Originally, Tom Cruise was set to portray Carroll Shelby in the movie, but Matt Damon assumed the role according to reports from 2018. Portraying Shelby's friend and test driver Ken Miles will be Christian Bale, while Jon Bernthal, will play Lee Iacocca.

Otherwise, we don't know much about the film. However, Mangold's gritty directing style could pair well with the storyline that focuses on Ford's overwhelming desire to show-up the Italian marque.

Given a release date of Nov. 15, a trailer should drop this summer to begin the hype. Count us in for a theatrical tale of one of the grandest motorsports rivalries of the 20th century.