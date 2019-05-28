"Top Gear" is in for a reboot. Again. The BBC released the first trailer for season 27 of the long-running series on Tuesday, and it's the first to feature new hosts Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff.

The trailer shows the typical "Top Gear" hijinks with some sort of challenge involving a buzzer, a buggy whipping across water, and an original Mini Cooper and an older Porsche Boxster hitting the backroads. There's also a shot of the hosts on a raft paddling along a river in the rain, suggesting we're in for an epic road trip or perhaps a special episode this season.

The two new hosts replace Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid. LeBlanc ended his time with the show, citing extensive travel, and Reid will instead focus on the show's "Extra Gear" companion series. Chris Harris remains, however, which keeps one familiar face as the glue for the show.

Outside of the UK, McGuinness and Flintoff likely aren't well known. The former is an English comedian with a handful of hosting gigs under his belt. The latter is a former English cricket champion and self-described lover of cars.

The British version of "Top Gear" has undergone major changes in the past few years. Following Jeremy Clarkson's dismissal from the show, fellow hosts Richard Hammond and James May also exited. The three went on to create "The Grand Tour" on Amazon.

Chris Evans was then brought on to front the new show alongside Matt LeBlanc. Sabine Schmitz as another integral piece of the rebooted program. Evans proved unpopular and left the show after just six episodes, which left LeBlanc, Harris, and Reid as the three faces of "Top Gear."

It will be interesting to see how Harris and his new co-hosts function together on camera. We felt Harris, Reid, and LeBlanc finally created some chemistry toward the end of their run together.

Have a look at the trailer above before the season debuts later this year.