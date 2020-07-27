Prototypes for a subcompact crossover closely related to the Chevrolet Bolt EV have been spotted.

The vehicle will be called the Bolt EUV, General Motors has confirmed, which may indicate GM's desire to separate “Electric Utility Vehicles" from electric vehicles already on sale. GM has also confirmed the vehicle will be the first outside of Cadillac to feature the Super Cruise autonomous driver-assist feature.

The prototypes are heavily camouflaged but elements appear to match up with the current Bolt EV. We also know the Bolt EUV is essentially a twin under the skin with the Buick Velite 7 unveiled in June for the Chinese market, so there are likely to be similarities here as well.

The underpinnings are GM's BEV2 dedicated EV platform that debuted in the Bolt EV, meaning the range should come close to matching the Bolt EV's 259-mile EPA rating for 2020. The Bolt EV's single electric motor at the front should also be common with the Bolt EUV, although the platform could potentially accommodate all-wheel drive as well.

Note, the BEV2 platform is a placeholder to serve GM until the automaker launches its new BEV3 platform which is capable of spawning EVs with 400 miles of range or more. Vehicles already confirmed for the BEV3 platform include the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV, both of which will be revealed in the coming months but aren't due on sale until late 2021.

As for the Bolt EUV, it will hit dealers in the summer of 2021 as a 2022 model. An updated Bolt EV will go on sale in late 2020 as a 2021 model. Production of both models will be handled at GM's Orion Township plant in Michigan.