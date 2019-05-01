Jaguar's XE sport sedan has been given a mid-cycle update. The update sees the face of the XE become a bit more distinctive, and the vehicle's interior made more premium and high-tech.

While its rivals shy away from manual transmissions, Aston Martin's CEO has vowed to always offer the three-pedal option in the automaker's lineup. Now he's delivered on his promise with a manual-equipped Vantage sports car.

Mercedes-AMG's One hypercar is due to start deliveries in 2020. One of the car's technologies borrowed from the world of Formula 1, an electric turbocharger, will soon filter across to regular models in the AMG lineup.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: The 2020 Jaguar XE puts gravity on hold

Aston Martin brings back the manual in new Vantage AMR

Mercedes-AMG boss: Project One's electric turbos coming to AMG line soon

2019 Ford Escape vs. 2019 Toyota RAV4: Compare Crossovers

New Land Rover Defender will be built in Slovakia

Audi E-tron electric SUV gets discounts just as it goes on sale

Mean, green machine: Jay Kay's LaFerrari listed for sale

Toyota will retrofit 2018 Camry, Sienna with Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa compatibility

Mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette will debut in California

Powerline approval could bring EV drivers more wind power