The newest car to be introduced by McLaren under its Track25 business plan will be the brand's interpretation of a grand tourer. A prototype has now been spotted ahead of the reveal in May.

With its new Ferrari Premium program, Ferrari is extending even further its lucrative after-sales services for owners. The latest is an official maintenance program complete with a certificate guaranteeing that all required maintenance has been carried out correctly.

Actor Vin Diesel has confirmed that WWE star John Cena will appear in the upcoming ninth instalment of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise. Cena will be following in the footsteps of fellow WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who this year will appear in a spin-off movie alongside Jason Statham.

