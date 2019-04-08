Revived EV brand Fisker has a 300-mile SUV in the works for a 2021 launch. The company has released a new teaser shot and confirmed that a former Toyota and Volkswagen manufacturing executive is working on the project.

A numbers matching 1967 Ford Shelby GT350 has just gone under the hammer and the price paid seems reasonable given the qualities of the car. The car is just one of 1,175 built for 1967 and has most of its original parts.

Casil Motors is back with a wild take on the Ferrari 328. The modified car features a carbon and Kevlar wide-body conversion, and just 30 examples are planned.

Buy a car and Hyundai could pay off some of your student loan debt

2020 Renault Megane RS Trophy R spy shots

German prosecutors find collusion between automakers over diesel emissions

FCA to pay Tesla for help in avoiding European emissions violations

Higher speed limits mean more road deaths, study finds

BMW explains the science of 0-60 mph times

Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid released for Europe