A numbers matching 1967 Ford Shelby GT350 went under the hammer on Saturday at a Mecum auction held in Houston, Texas, with the final bid coming in at $187,000.

That's quite the bargain considering, per the consignment information, the car is one of 52 specified as optioned, and only one of 1,175 built in 1967. That's quite a lot lower than what some Mustang recreations have sold for at recent auctions. For example, a Mustang built to resemble Eleanor from 2000's “Gone in 60 Seconds” remake sold for $225,500 just in March.

1967 Ford Shelby GT350

We'll also point out that a Bentley Bentayga was sold for the same price as the Shelby at the Houston auction. The most expensive car on the day was a Ferrari F12 that sold for $203,500.

Unlike those modern cars, the Shelby should retain its value in the years to come. Upon its completion, the car was sent to Horn Williams Motor Company in Dallas, Texas. Even after decades, the car never left the area and has remained with the original owner's family since 1973. In 1986, ownership changed to the current owner from his father.

1967 Ford Shelby GT350

Not only is the car almost fully original, but it has undergone a total restoration so that it looks like new. The most important components are totally original still. They include an original and hand-built one-piece grille, which is exclusive to early production GT350 models. The car also features a flat taillight panel, 6-point roll bar, and a steel-reinforced hood and deck lid.

The entire restoration process was overseen by two Shelby American Automobile Club judges, just to keep things extra authentic.

1967 Ford Shelby GT350

Under the hood, the original 289 cubic inch V-8 engine remains, which makes 306 horsepower, as does the matching numbers 4-speed manual transmission. Power steering and brakes are also on board, and the current owner also added Tri-Y headers. The outside is finished in its original color combination of Wimbledon White with blue stripes on the rockers, while the interior features black leather.

To further prove its authenticity, newspaper sale clippings and period photographs were also provided with the sale, as were copies of the invoice from Shelby American and Horn Williams where the car was sold. Even the original window sticker was present.