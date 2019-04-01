Jeep's Wrangler-based pickup, the Gladiator, is ready to roll out to showrooms and we've just had some time behind the wheel. We found it to be a bit less nimble around town thank the Wrangler, but other mid-size pickup trucks aren’t much different.

Mercedes-Benz has a new generation of its CLA compact sedan on its hands and we've just spotted a prototype for the high-performance CLA45 from Mercedes-AMG. We hear the car will come with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and over 400 horsepower.

The commercial vehicle division of Mercedes parent company Daimler has bought a majority stake in Blacksburg, Virginia-based Torc Robotics, a company that develops self-driving systems for heavy machinery like mining trucks and agricultural vehicles. Together, Daimler and Torc want to introduce self-driving tech to semi-trailer trucks in the United States.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2020 Jeep Gladiator is armored for battle

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 spy shots and video

Daimler to bring self-driving trucks to the road with America's Torc Robotics

GM electric car federal tax credit cut in half Monday, Chevy Bolt EV price won't change

Genesis EV concept confirmed for New York auto show

Grove launches hydrogen fuel cell car brand in China

A Maserati Quattroporte Shooting Brake exists and is for sale

Driving in New York may be (even more) expensive soon

Hamilton clinches Bahrain F1 victory after reliability issues plague Leclerc

New electric motor could eliminate transmissions