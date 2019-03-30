Ferrari unleashed a monster this week in the form of the P80/C. The car is a one-off created by the Special Projects division, and we're told it was the division's most extreme creation yet. The P80/C is based on the bones of a 488 GT3 race car and has been designed as a modern interpretation of classic Ferrari sports prototypes like the 250 P and 330 P3/P4.

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

If you like your performance to come in a practical package, it's hard to look past the Audi RS 6 Avant. A new generation of the super wagon is being developed, and it looks mean. Sadly, though, it isn't expected on these shores.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied is the next-generation C8 Chevrolet Corvette, you know, the one with a mid-engine layout. But is there really a point to this particular layout in the Corvette? Given how good the current model is, we wondered aloud why Chevy needs to revolutionize its banner sports car and move the engine from the front to the middle.

Dodge Charger Widebody concept

Dodge's updates for the Charger for 2019 were relatively light, especially considering the car's Challenger stablemate received the 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye option for the same year. That might not be the case for future model years as a wide-body Dodge Charger concept was unveiled this week. Hopefully a production version will be with us soon.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 R-Dynamic S

One of the vehicles we tested this week was a redesigned Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, whose new look is very close to that of its predecessor. After driving it, though, we found it to be vastly improved, thanks mostly to the tweaks made to the standard 9-speed automatic transmission.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

Another vehicle we tested was the redesigned Volkswagen Jetta GLI. It has 228 hp on tap, and VW offers up the choice of a traditional manual or a modern dual-clutch setup.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35

One of the new models shown this week was Mercedes-AMG's new A35 sport sedan. Due in showrooms later this year, the car features a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 302 horsepower and is almost as quick as the outgoing A45. As for the eventual A45, expect it to deliver over 400 horses.

Teaser for Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato and DB4 GT Zagato continuation car

And Aston Martin teased an upcoming model. The British firm has teamed up once again with Zagato to bring us another future classic. This time the basis is the already striking DBS Superleggera. In an interesting twist, Aston Martin will only sell the new model together with a DB4 GT Zagato continuation car, with the price for the package coming in at $7.9 million.