Mercedes-Benz added the new A-Class for 2019 but the baby sedan tops out with 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque from a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. Enter the new A35 from Mercedes-AMG.

The A35 is the first of two AMG-tuned versions of the compact Mercedes sedan. An 45 should also be coming, though the car is likely a year or more out. That's fine as there's plenty of performance on offer from the A35.

Like the A35 hatchback sold overseas, the A35 sedan features a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 making a stout 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive complete the drivetrain package, with the combination resulting in 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.7 seconds.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35

Beyond the power boost, the A35 also benefits from increased body rigidity, upgraded brakes (13.7 inches front and 13 inches rear), and performance tuning of the transmission and all-wheel-drive system. The latter is normally set in front-wheel-drive mode but as slip is detected a maximum 50 percent of the drive torque can be sent to the rear axle. Launch control is also included and adjustable dampers, controlled by the standard driving modes selector, can be added.

The A35 certainly looks the part with its standard 18-inch wheels (19-inch available) and aggressive AMG front fascia. There's also a rear diffuser flanked on each side by a round tailpipe, plus a subtle trunk lid spoiler.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35

Inside are a number of AMG cues, too, including a sport steering wheel with a flattened lower section, perforated leather, and contrast stitching. AMG makes its Performance steering wheel, which adds a controller for the driving modes selector, available for those with extra cash to spend.

Naturally, the interior also benefits from all the goodies in the regular A-Class' cabin. This means a digital instrument cluster and Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system with a smartphone-like screen and natural-speak voice activation. Unique AMG touches include the Affalterbach's tuners own screens in the digital instrument cluster and the Track Pace performance data logger.

Availability of the A35 is yet to be announced but an arrival in showrooms before the year is out is likely. The car's main target is Audi's S3, though a new CLA35 from AMG and an expected M Performance version of BMW's upcoming 2-Series Gran Coupe should also prove worthy alternatives.

As for AMG's new 45 series cars, we hear they will come with 8-speed dual-clutch transmissions and over 400 hp (the outgoing 45 series cars come with 375 hp). There are also rumors there will be both standard and extra spicy S variants, so AMG fans already spoiled for choice will have even more options to choose from.