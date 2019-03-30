Maserati knows a thing or two about designing a sexy car, but it's never once built a wagon. So, one man himself did for a customer.

Road & Track reported on this wonderful Maserati Quattroporte Shooting Brake, which comes from Adan Redding. The Britain native has spent his life restoring classic cars and is somewhat of a mastermind when it comes to bodywork. We'd say this Quattroporte is proof of that. The car absolutely looks like it rolled off of an assembly line and wasn't a one-man job.

Maserati Quattroporte shooting brake

As for the work that went into the car, Redding obviously redid the entire rear bodywork, installed a new hatchback trunk, and ensured the hatch is totally motorized.

Again, this is as close as it gets to a factory Maserati wagon. The entire project took 1,500 hours to create before the lucky customer had the Quattroporte Shooting Brake delivered.

Maserati Quattroporte shooting brake

The car is for sale in the United Kingdom and features Maserati's 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Sadly, this engine was never approved for the U.S. market, which means no American buyer will be able to purchase the car. That's a real bummer. The car has also only done just 8,714 miles since it was new and all of the factory equipment works alongside the wagon conversion.

Since this car is off-limits to U.S. residents, those interested will need to keep an eye out for a Maserati Touring Bellagio Fastback. Coachbuilder Touring Superleggera built a few of them at the end of last decade and one most recently went to auction in 2013 where it sold for about $100,000. Unfortunately, we don't have a price for the Quattroporte Shooting Brake, which means any serious buyers will need to contact the UK dealer that's selling it.