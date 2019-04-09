Get ready for a Hyundai crossover SUV even more affordable than the Kona which starts at $20,000.

The Korean brand on Tuesday released revealing teaser sketches of a new entry-level SUV dubbed the Venue. It's set for a debut at this month's 2019 New York International Auto Show with a market launch expected to follow in the fall.

2018 Hyundai Kona first drive

The Venue is thought to be slightly smaller in size to the subcompact Kona, and judging from the teasers it will feature styling similar to the larger Santa Fe and Palisade. The latter is also a new addition to Hyundai's SUV lineup for 2020.

The front end features Hyundai's cascade grille design and the split headlight theme used on the Korean brand's SUVs. We also spot a floating roof design and new square-shaped taillights. Although the teasers suggest the Venue might come with only two doors, expect the vehicle to have four doors.

Teaser for 2020 Hyundai Venue debuting at 2019 New York auto show

Inside appears to be an uncluttered dash with a touchscreen for the infotainment system tacked onto the center stack and some buttons and dials located below for additional vehicle functions like the climate settings. The sole transmission is likely to be an automatic.

We'll have all the details soon as the New York auto show starts April 17. Hyundai will also use the show for the world debut of its redesigned 2020 Sonata. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.