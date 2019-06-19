A BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe goes on sale in late 2019 to fill the void of the 6-Series Gran Coupe, and yes there will be an M8 variant with over 600 horsepower. At the entry point, there's an 840i with 335 hp.

Ford's new Mustang Shelby GT500 is almost ready for its showroom debut. Even though it's going to be packing over 700 horsepower, Ford has decided to limit its top speed to 180 mph. That makes the new Mustang range-topper slower than the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

A prototype for a next-generation version of the city-chic Mercedes-Benz GLA has been spotted. The vehicle is expected on sale next year.

