Jaguar unveiled an electric supercar packing as much as 1,005 horsepower. Unfortunately, it's only designed for the virtual world though some elements from the design could make it onto future EVs from the British brand.

We put together a comparison of four popular mid-size pickup trucks to determine the best for off-roading. They were the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator, and Toyota Tacoma.

Volkswagen launched a redesigned Golf. It's more of an evolution of the outgoing Mk7 than a true redesign, but there's loads of new tech including some self-driving features.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

