Mercedes-Benz is almost ready to show us a concept previewing a potential new addition to the EQ brand for electric cars. The concept is an SUV called the EQV, and we'll see it in full at next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

Legendary German sports car tuner and manufacturer Ruf will use the Geneva show to roll out its latest GT based on the 991 Porsche 911. The company will also use the show to roll out the first production example of its fourth-generation CTR.

A son of former Volkswagen Group patriarch Ferdinand Piech has started his own car company using the family name. The company was only formed in 2016 but already has 200 people involved in the project and a concept to be unveiled shortly.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes bringing EQV electric SUV, Formula E concepts to Geneva auto show

New Ruf GT and first production CTR Anniversary bound for Geneva auto show

Piech family member starts new car brand, plans electric sports car

2019 Hyundai Tucson Night Edition adds upscale BBS wheels

6-cylinder Porsche 718 Cayman spy shots

Ford recalls 2019 Fusion Energi over high-voltage shock risk

Peugeot previews performance hybrid lineup with 508 sport sedan concept

Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks recalled for potential steering linkage separation

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC and CLA Shooting Brake set for Geneva debut

Argonne develops lighter, cheaper, more efficient motor for EVs, charging