Porsche booted the flat-6 engine from the Boxster and Cayman when it updated the cars for 2017, and added a 718 to their names in the process.

The automaker will add back a flat-6 for upcoming Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 models due later this year, but our latest spy shots suggest the regular Boxster and Cayman might feature the option as well.

The shots show a Cayman with the same exhaust tips featured on prototypes for the Cayman GT4, suggesting the same engine resides within. The engine is thought to be an uprated version of the 3.8-liter flat-6 fitted to the previous Cayman GT4.

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The mystery Cayman is also devoid of the larger front intakes found on the Cayman GT4 prototypes, as well as the latter's rear spoiler. This suggests Porsche might be cooking up a slightly tamer version of the Cayman GT4 based on the regular Cayman, i.e. something to fill the wide gap between the Cayman GTS and Cayman GT4.

The Boxster is expected to receive the same treatment. Our photographer said a Boxster prototype with the same exhaust design was running alongside the Cayman tester.

More details are expected to follow next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, so stay tuned.