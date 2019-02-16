Bentley’s Bentayga is already renowned for its ultimate luxury, but now the big bruiser has some serious performance cred too.

The British firm this week unveiled the new Bentayga Speed, which thanks to 626 horsepower will reach 190 mph, making it the fastest SUV in the world.

2020 Porsche Taycan spy shots

The Porsche Taycan, due out later this year, was one of the cars we spied this week, and the latest prototype revealed many of the production details. The electric sport sedan, like other models from the Porsche lineup, is expected with varying performance levels and one of them could even carry the Turbo designation.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots

Another car we spied this week was the next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class, due out in 2020. The styling will be evolutionary but it looks like the new S sedan will be lower and wider than its predecessor, which should give it an impressive stance.

Ferrari SF90 F1 race car

Ferrari unveiled its contender for the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel returns to Ferrari this year after finishing second in the driver's standings last year, and this time he’ll be joined by Ferrari-newcomer Charles Leclerc.

2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. It’s hard to beat whether you’re driving on or off the road, but before you rush out to buy one note that an updated version is on the way for 2020.

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country

We also drove the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country near the Arctic Circle and found a spacious, luxurious, and capable wagon wrapped in a stunning design. There’s a full 8 ground clearance, which should be enough to keep most campers happy.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

We also spent time with the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and found 10 things you need to know. From the fact it has a giant hole in its hood to the earthshaking noises it makes, the ZR1 is one wild car. It’s also our Best Car To Buy 2019.

2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock

Ram continues to build the last-generation pickup as the 1500 Classic, and the brand breathed some new life into it this week with the return of the Warlock name. A blast from the 1970s past, the Warlock is a styling package with a 1-inch lift tacked on for good measure.