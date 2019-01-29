Electrified Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept coming to Geneva





Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer concept teaser

Nearly two years after Mitsubishi's e-Evolution electric SUV concept bowed, another electrified SUV concept is on the way.

The Japanese automaker announced Tuesday that it will reveal the Engelberg Tourer concept at the 2019 Geneva motor show this March. The "Engelberg Tourer" name comes from the prestigious Swiss winter resort, so we'll likely see some reference to its off-road or all-weather capability. We can also see what appear to be a set of off-road lights fixed to the top of the roof.

The teaser doesn't reveal much, save for the SUV concept's lighting signatures, but the overall shape looks very reminiscent of the e-Evolution concept, which first appeared at the Tokyo motor show. The front fascia's chubby cheeks and bulging bumper appear present, though blue accent lights run from the slim headlights toward the bottom of the concept's bumper.

Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept, 2018 LA Auto Show

Mitsubishi promised the SUV will focus on next-generation technology and enhanced electric performance. The company never detailed the full specs of its e-Evolution concept from 2017, but we do know the SUV featured three high-performance electric motors fed by a high-capacity battery system. The motors also graced the e-Evolution with all-wheel drive, torque vectoring, and active yaw control.

We could see updates to these systems, and perhaps Mitsubishi will share more details about specs. Also look for the Engelberg Tourer concept to preview updates to Mitsubishi's design language for future SUV models.

The e-Evolution didn't necessarily preview a production model, chief operating officer Trevor Mann said following the last concept's debut, so it's very possible Mitsubishi will continue to use its SUV concepts as a way of gauging and previewing future design and technology elements. We'll know more when the Engelberg Tourer concept debuts on March 5.