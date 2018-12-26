Mercedes-AMG has a new A45 coming, and this is what its drift mode can do

Follow Viknesh



Mercedes-AMG has just revealed the new 302-horsepower A35 hot hatch, but the Affalterbach tuner still has the even hotter redesigned A45 in the hopper, and the car has just been previewed in a dramatic teaser video.

The new A45 hatch is due for a reveal in early 2019, and while we won't see it in the United States the car's mechanicals will feature in other members of AMG's next-generation compact family headed here. We've already spotted a redesigned CLA45 and a new A45 sedan is also a possibility.

The redesigned 45 series will follow a similar formula to the current generation, with a 400-plus-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 mounted up front and powering all four wheels via a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. This time around an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission is expected to replace the current-gen 7-speed, and a drift mode will be included too.

AMG already offers a drift mode in the E63 and judging by the teaser video, the version in the new A45 will make it even easier to execute sustained sideways action. It works by sending more torque to the rear wheels when the steering wheel is turned, with an extra dosage for the outside rear wheel to help kick the car into a slide. Ford's last Focus RS had a similar system.

It goes without saying that such systems should only be used in a safe environment, such as a track.