Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport leaked





Volkswagen in March showed off a thinly veiled concept that foreshadowed a new crossover SUV related to the mid-size Atlas, and now photos of the production model have leaked onto the Internet.

Photos of the vehicle, which in concept guise was called the Atlas Cross Sport, first surfaced on Chinese website Autohome. The vehicle basically ditches the third row of seats for a more aggressive, more rakish profile. However, those wowed by the concept's stylish lines may be disappointed in the production vehicle's final look.

While it's not hulking like the regular three-row Atlas, the production car loses some of the stylish charm from the concept. The front fascia features a more standard Volkswagen grille without LED lighting, and the rear taillight treatment is swapped for some conventional units.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept

The Chinese leak claimed the new crossover is 193.1 inches long, 78.3 inches wide, 67.6 inches tall. The wheelbase measures 117.3 inches. Placing the Atlas Cross Sport and regular Atlas next to one another will reveal identical widths and wheelbase lengths, though the length and height shrink by 7.5 inches and 2.32 inches. Think of the Atlas Cross Sport as the "coupe-inspired" variant of the regular Atlas.

The regular Atlas features a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 238 horsepower or a 3.6-liter V-6 rated at 280 hp. It's very likely the same powertrains will be available in the Atlas Cross Sport, though there's a possibility for a mild-hybrid powertrain, too. The concept also hinted at a plug-in hybrid system.



When the crossover enters production in 2019 at VW's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, it will compete directly with rivals such as the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano. Newcomers to the segment will include the Chevrolet Blazer and Honda Passport. A debut should take place in early 2019 with the vehicle reaching showrooms later that year as a 2020 model. Stay tuned.