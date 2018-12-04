Ford GT vs. Mustang GT, 2020 BMW M8, 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Ford Mustang GT and 2018 Ford GT

Ford has two very nice performance cars in the form of the GT and Mustang GT. Apart from their Blue Oval badges and the fact they both have GT in their names, there's not much else they have in common. Find out how they compare in our special drive report.

BMW's M8 is still some months out from its debut but photos of the car, in hotter Competition guise, have already made their way onto the Internet. The version shown is a coupe but we also know that an M8 Convertible and M8 Gran Coupe are also coming.

Mercedes-AMG's GT sports car has been updated, and included among the updates is the arrival of a new GT R Pro range-topper. AMG announced at the updated GT's debut that the GT R Pro is capable of a Nürburgring lap time of 7.04.632. Now we have video of what that looks like.

All-wheel-drive 2019 Toyota Prius to cost $1,400 more than front-drive model

2020 Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty is ready to get to work

What will happen to GM's Voltec system now that the Chevy Volt has been discontinued?

Byton production to start in 2019, US launch slated for second half of 2020

Uber hires former NHTSA official as it seeks to shore up its safety record

What does the Ford Mustang mean to America?

Long-range Nissan Leaf missing from LA Auto Show