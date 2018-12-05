Rivian's third model to be rally-raid style performance car

News
2 hours ago
Rivian R1T electric pickup concept
Rivian is fresh off of its two high-profile debuts at the 2018 LA Auto Show where it showed an electric pickup truck and SUV, but there's a third model in the works and it should delight enthusiasts: it's a rally-raid style performance car.
Rivian CEO and founder RJ Scaringe told Autocar last week that the car is "bananas," and will have a shorter wheelbase than the R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV. It's the company's interpretation of a rally-style race car with a high ground clearance, he said.
A performance car from the electric-car startup is noteworthy since the R1T and R1S will already pack 750 horsepower and 820 pound-feet of torque. Two battery packs will power those performance credentials: 135- and 180-kilowatt-hour battery packs. A smaller 105-kwh battery will launch later and provide juice for 402 hp.
Rivian R1S
Rivian R1S
The R1T pickup should launch in 2020 with the R1S SUV coming a year later, according to the company. Scaringe didn't provide any other details on the timeline for the rally-inspired performance car, though. We'll likely see it after the company launches its more mainstream vehicles. All cars will come from a recommissioned Mitsubishi plant in Illinois.
Rivian R1T, R1S chassis
Rivian R1T, R1S chassis
Scaringe also said he's willing to license out the company's modular skateboard platform and has received interest from a few automakers so far. Developing an architecture for electric cars is costly, and Rivian could provide an off-the-shelf alternative.
When the cars do launch, buyers will be able to purchase or lease directly with Rivian, but the company will operate dealers where necessary. In fact, he foresees a Rivian dealer network as vital to the company's value to provide maintenance and support.
