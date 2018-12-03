2020 Acura TLX Type S spy shots

Dec 3, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2020 Acura TLX Type S spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Acura confirmed the return of its Type S performance badge earlier this year and now the first car to wear it in more than a decade has been spotted.

The prototype is for a new Acura TLX Type S, which is expected on the market in the second half of 2019 as a 2020 model.

And more Type S models will follow as Acura has confirmed that “multiple” cars will receive the performance treatment this time around.

The TLX as the first of the new generation of Type S models is fitting as a TL, the predecessor to the current TLX, was the last model to wear the badge. The TL Type S was last offered for 2008 and had a 3.2-liter V-6 good for 286 horsepower.

2020 Acura TLX Type S spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 Acura TLX Type S spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The TLX Type S is being benchmarked against a 354-hp Audi S4 and 362-hp Mercedes-AMG C43, so you can imagine the performance level the engineers are targeting.

All Acura is willing to say is that its new Type S models will feature a turbocharged V-6. The engine is likely derived from the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 fitted to the NSX supercar. Given the competition Acura is targeting for the TLX Type S, peak output will probably be somewhere around the 350-hp mark. The current V-6-powered TLX already boasts 290 hp.

Looking at the prototype, we can see widened wheel arches at the rear, quad-exhaust tips, and what appears to be a vented hood. Count on the car also coming with all-wheel drive along with uprated tires, suspension and brakes. There also appears to be an aggressive body kit hidden underneath all of the camouflage gear.

Look for a debut of the TLX Type S in the first half of 2019.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2020 Acura TLX Type S spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Acura TLX Type S spy shots 2020 Acura TLX Type S spy shots
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe spy shots 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe spy shots
We built our own 2018 Ford Mustang GT this way; here’s why We built our own 2018 Ford Mustang GT this way; here’s why
2019 Volvo V60: Svelte Swedish wagon slips in under $40,000 2019 Volvo V60: Svelte Swedish wagon slips in under $40,000
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.