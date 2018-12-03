Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Acura confirmed the return of its Type S performance badge earlier this year and now the first car to wear it in more than a decade has been spotted.

The prototype is for a new Acura TLX Type S, which is expected on the market in the second half of 2019 as a 2020 model.

And more Type S models will follow as Acura has confirmed that “multiple” cars will receive the performance treatment this time around.

The TLX as the first of the new generation of Type S models is fitting as a TL, the predecessor to the current TLX, was the last model to wear the badge. The TL Type S was last offered for 2008 and had a 3.2-liter V-6 good for 286 horsepower.

2020 Acura TLX Type S spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The TLX Type S is being benchmarked against a 354-hp Audi S4 and 362-hp Mercedes-AMG C43, so you can imagine the performance level the engineers are targeting.

All Acura is willing to say is that its new Type S models will feature a turbocharged V-6. The engine is likely derived from the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 fitted to the NSX supercar. Given the competition Acura is targeting for the TLX Type S, peak output will probably be somewhere around the 350-hp mark. The current V-6-powered TLX already boasts 290 hp.

Looking at the prototype, we can see widened wheel arches at the rear, quad-exhaust tips, and what appears to be a vented hood. Count on the car also coming with all-wheel drive along with uprated tires, suspension and brakes. There also appears to be an aggressive body kit hidden underneath all of the camouflage gear.

Look for a debut of the TLX Type S in the first half of 2019.