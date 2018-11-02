DP Motorsport produced another amazing Porsche 911

Follow Jeff Add to circle



DP Motorsport has already blown us away with its updated take on the Porsche 935. Now, the German tuner is back with another Porsche that melds classic cool looks with modern upgrades and it's called the Speedy Irishman.

The name comes from the paint color, which is called Irish Green. It's a classic Porsche color and a beloved hue of the Porsche family. Here, it sits atop the lines of a 964-generation Porsche 911, but DP Motorsport backdated the looks with more historic cues.

The body has been widened using panels made from carbon and kevlar. According to Motor1, the updated 911 is now a inch wider over stock. Headlight mirrors, metal mirrors and door handles, and a reworked engine cover all lend themselves to an older look. It's a complete package.

Inside and under the hood, however, it's a different story. Instead of a 3.6-liter flat-6 engine, DP Motorsport have fitted a modified 3.8-liter unit that cranks out 321 horsepower. A 5-speed manual and limited-slip differential meter out the power while the KW Clubsport coilover suspension setup helps keep the car planted. Shoes stay planted to the pedals because DP Motorsport have fitted a slick looking set in the driver's footwell.

The rest of the cabin is wonderfully done. A Momo Prototipo steering wheel welcomes the driver and the Recaro seats are supportive and stylish. There's leather and suede throughout the cockpit and it's all been applied in a fashionable, yet tasteful, manner.

A car like this doesn't come cheap. The asking price is just under $230,000. Compare it to anything from Singer, however, and it could be considered a bargain. Price notwithstanding, the Irishman is well done.