Land Rover is building a special Defender inside a London store

Land Rover is building a one-off Defender for famed London department store Selfridges, the brand announced on Tuesday. The truck will serve as centerpiece of the currently under-construction men's wear department, and both are being prepped for an Oct. 29 reveal.

To get the Defender into the store, the truck was stripped down to its chassis. Land Rover Classic team members helped shove it through a first-floor window and now it's being reassembled ahead of the grand reopening of this section of the store.

The Selfridges Edition Land Rover Defender Works V8 is under construction

This particular Defender started out as a 110 pickup before the Land Rover Classic team converted it into a one-off 110 Soft Top convertible. On the nose of the reassembled truck will sit a special Selfridges-branded hood finished in the store's trademark yellow hue. To contrast that look, the rest of the truck will feature Bronze Green paint. Land Rover Classic will fit half-height doors and a fold down front windshield. Gorgeous wood slats for the bed floor will round out the exterior style.

Inside, upgrades will be plentiful, the most notable being a recently launched Jaguar Land Rover Classic infotainment system. It looks period appropriate while delivering modern tech such as Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. The reassembled truck will also have period-style seats with chocolate leather upholstery and ivory cross-stitching.

The upgrades under the skin are even better, though, and they are already in place. Under that hood will rest a 400-horsepower V-8 engine. This mill cranks out nearly 400 lb-ft of torque and sends its grunt through a ZF 8-speed gearbox. Land Rover Classic upgraded the brakes and suspension, which means this truck should drive better than any original.

Hopefully, this Defender Works V8 won't sit idly in the Selfridges store for too long. It's clearly been born to run, and we hope it is given the chance to do so.

These Defender Works V8 trucks are the last line of the old guard for the Defender family and a way to send the truck out in style. A new Defender waits just around the bend, and we hope it holds onto the historically cool styling of the original.